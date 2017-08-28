Product of the DayMeals & Sides

Hilary’s Millet Medleys

Allergy-friendly plant-based side dishes are available in four varieties

HilarysMedley_900
August 28, 2017
KEYWORDS ancient grains / non gmo food products / organic foods / plant based foods
Reprints
No Comments

Hilary’s, creator of convenient, culinary foods made from real ingredients and free from common allergens, has introduced Millet Medleys, a new line that offers a flavorful and clean twist on traditional rice pilaf, packaged in convenient microwaveable pouches. Hilary’s Millet Medleys come in four versatile and savory flavors: Traditional Herb, Golden Curry, Savory Mushroom and Fresh Greek, and are perfect as a bowl base, side dish or meal starter. 
 
Millet Medleys are made with a blend of ancient grain millet, extra virgin olive oil, organic veggies and protein-rich pulses – just heat and serve for a plant-based side dish or meal ready in minutes. Millet is a hot trending ingredient, known for improving digestive health, and its high fiber and alkaline properties, in addition to being a drought resistant crop. Like all Hilary’s products, Millet Medleys are free from common allergens including wheat, dairy, eggs, soy, nuts, sesame, and corn, and are vegan, USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Gluten Free. 
Additional details on the new Millet Medley flavors include:
 
• Traditional Herb: juicy carrots, peas, and white beans pair with fresh herbs like parsley and thyme for a classic blend

• Golden Curry: a warm, exotic mixture of nutrient-rich lentils, peas and golden raisins infused with powerful turmeric and cayenne

• Savory Mushroom: hearty mushrooms, fragrant herbs and roasted veggies create a delicious and comforting dish

• Fresh Greek: garbanzo beans, Kalamata olives, red onion and sun-dried tomatoes provide an authentic taste of Greece with bursts of lemon, parsley and mint

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.