Hilary’s, creator of convenient, culinary foods made from real ingredients and free from common allergens, has introduced Millet Medleys, a new line that offers a flavorful and clean twist on traditional rice pilaf, packaged in convenient microwaveable pouches. Hilary’s Millet Medleys come in four versatile and savory flavors: Traditional Herb, Golden Curry, Savory Mushroom and Fresh Greek, and are perfect as a bowl base, side dish or meal starter.



Millet Medleys are made with a blend of ancient grain millet, extra virgin olive oil, organic veggies and protein-rich pulses – just heat and serve for a plant-based side dish or meal ready in minutes. Millet is a hot trending ingredient, known for improving digestive health, and its high fiber and alkaline properties, in addition to being a drought resistant crop. Like all Hilary’s products, Millet Medleys are free from common allergens including wheat, dairy, eggs, soy, nuts, sesame, and corn, and are vegan, USDA Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and Certified Gluten Free.

Additional details on the new Millet Medley flavors include:



• Traditional Herb: juicy carrots, peas, and white beans pair with fresh herbs like parsley and thyme for a classic blend

• Golden Curry: a warm, exotic mixture of nutrient-rich lentils, peas and golden raisins infused with powerful turmeric and cayenne

• Savory Mushroom: hearty mushrooms, fragrant herbs and roasted veggies create a delicious and comforting dish

• Fresh Greek: garbanzo beans, Kalamata olives, red onion and sun-dried tomatoes provide an authentic taste of Greece with bursts of lemon, parsley and mint