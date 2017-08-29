Coleman Natural Foods Expands Proteins Line

Coleman Natural Foods, a pioneer of organic and no-antibiotics-ever premium meats, is giving consumers broader choices and convenience in “no antibiotics ever” and organic, including burgers, sausages and an organic chicken hot dog all for Labor Day weekend grilling.

The added products include three new COLEMAN NATURAL® ready-to-cook burgers made with USDA choice beef, COLEMAN NATURAL® chicken sausages, a new COLEMAN ORGANIC® chicken hot and COLEMAN NATURAL® applewood-smoked and maple-smoked bacons.

Just as with all Coleman Natural Foods products, the new items have no artificial ingredients and no added artificial preservatives, and are from animals raised without antibiotics or growth promoting drugs and fed an all-vegetarian diet free of animal by-products. COLEMAN ORGANIC® chicken products are also free-range and non-GMO.

“When consumers pick up Coleman Natural Foods products, they get everything they want, including taste, quality, variety and convenience, plus the confidence they are making a good decision for themselves and their families,” said Gail McWilliam, a marketing vice president for Perdue Foods, parent company of Coleman Natural Foods. “Coleman Natural Foods’ new and expanded products meet all those expectations, and with the trust that comes from a brand that helped create the no-antibiotics-ever category a generation ago.”

The new products respond to consumer insights research that shows consumers want choice and convenience in premium proteins, but have clearly stated “no” lists. That includes no antibiotics in the raising of the animals, no artificial preservatives and no artificial flavors or colors – all attributes shared by Coleman Natural Foods’ products.

Coleman Natural Foods started raising animals without antibiotics four decades ago, recognizing that consumers were starting to question the intensive production methods that routinely used antibiotics, as well as hormones and steroids for cattle. Coleman Natural Foods has continued to work with family farmers who share the company’s belief that nature didn’t intend for animals to be raised in conditions that require antibiotics to keep them healthy, to be administered drugs that make them grow faster or to be fed animal by-products.