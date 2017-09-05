The Chefs' Warehouse Acquires Fells Point Wholesale Meats

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc., Ridgefield, Conn., acquired substantially all of the assets of Fells Point Wholesale Meats, a Baltimore, Md.-based manufacturer and distributor of specialty proteins in the metro Baltimore, Washington D.C., area.

“I would like to welcome Erik, Leo and the entire Fells Point organization into our growing family of companies,” says Christopher Pappas, chairman and CEO of The Chefs' Warehouse. “We believe that this acquisition adds the processing facility needed to grow protein in the North East, and even more importantly, the expertise to support our nearly 150 sales professionals with over 5,000 customers in the region. Erik and Leo mastered the art of butchering in Europe and honed their craft in the United States. Experts in specialty meat with a focus on quality and service to fine dining establishments, we feel that Fells Point is built on principles that parallel our own.”

“I grew up in a butcher shop with my dad. At 12 years old, I knew that this is what I was meant to do,” says Erik Oosterwijk, owner and co-founder of Fells Point. “Leo and I were both educated in butcher schools in Europe, and ultimately brought those skills and passions to Baltimore, Md. Nearly 25 years ago, we bought a small place in Little Italy, and eventually became one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of high-end meat in the Baltimore area. We look forward to joining Chris, an entrepreneur himself, and the rest of the Chefs’ Warehouse team as we all focus on providing our customers the highest quality specialty products and outstanding service.”