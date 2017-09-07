Columbus Craft Meats Uncured, Antibiotic-Free Salami
Three varieties of pre-sliced antibiotic-free uncured salami are now available
Columbus Craft Meats launched a line of pre-sliced uncured antibiotic-free salami in select retailers nationwide.
Following the successful launch of its pre-sliced, antibiotic-free deli meats last year, Columbus Craft Meats expanded its commitment to using meat raised without antibiotics by launching three new varieties of salami:
• Uncured Italian Dry Salami – a variety native to San Francisco made with California red wine and crushed peppercorns
• Uncured Genoa Salami – A mild salami with hints of garlic.
• Uncured Pepperoni – an American classic, with spicy and smoky notes from paprika.
The use of antibiotics in livestock has become a growing concern for consumers. According to Nielsen, antibiotic-free pre-packaged deli meat is growing at a rate four times faster than conventional pre-packaged deli meat.
As uncured products these three salami are also made without added nitrates or nitrites.
