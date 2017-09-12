Barry Callebaut Ruby Chocolate

Eighty years after the launch of White chocolate as the third type after Dark and Milk, Barry Callebaut revealed a fourth type in chocolate 'Ruby,’ which is made from the Ruby cocoa bean. Ruby chocolate has an intense taste and characteristic reddish color.

The Ruby bean is unique because the fresh berry-fruitiness and color precursors are naturally present. The cocoa beans are sourced from different regions of the world. The bean has a specific set of attributes, which Barry Callebaut managed to unlock through an innovative process that took many years to develop.

According to quantitative research performed by independent international market and consumer agency Haystack, Ruby chocolate meets a consumer need no chocolate ever did before. It's expected that Ruby, like Dark, Milk and White chocolates will be introduced in different product categories.

The invention of Ruby chocolate is the work of global R&D centers of Barry Callebaut, based in France and Belgium - part of a global network of 28 R&D centers - , the Jacobs University, and over 175 years of expertise in sourcing and manufacturing.

The fourth type in chocolate offers a totally new taste experience, which is not bitter, milky or sweet, but a tension between berry-fruitiness and smoothness. To create Ruby chocolate no berries or berry flavor, nor color, is added.

Ruby chocolate has been tested and validated through extensive consumer research run by independent global research agencies Haystack and Ipsos in the UK, US, China and Japan. As part of these studies, Ruby's consumer appeal and purchase intent have been tested, indicating consumers would buy Ruby chocolate at different price points.