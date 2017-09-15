Bare Snacks®, creator of Snacks Gone Simple®, is fueling shoppers’ seasonal-flavored snack obsession this fall with the limited edition launch of bare® Pie Spice Apple Chips. bare’s newest product offers a classic blend of apple pie spices in a simply baked real-fruit snack for guilt-free indulgence. Bare Pie Spice Apple Chips will be available in select grocers beginning in September with a retail price of $3.99/3.4 ounce bag.

“Shoppers prove year-over-year that they crave the rich flavors of fall, and we’re thrilled to spice up the snack aisle with the flavors of a timeless fall comfort food in a better-for-you snack,” said Santosh Padki, CEO at Bare Snacks. “Our original baked crunchy apple chips have long been the leading choice for snackers who demand simple ingredients, and our new Pie Spice Apple Chips fulfill that ‘less is more’ promise by satisfying cravings for seasonal holiday flavors without the junk.”

Bare Pie Spice Apple Chips are made from fresh apples that are sliced thin and slow-baked with a fragrant blend of cinnamon, allspice, cloves, and a dash of sea salt. Containing only five simple ingredients, the new snack is Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, fat-free and a good source of fiber. bare Pie Spice Apple Chips contain no oil, preservatives or added sugar.