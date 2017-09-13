Bunge to Acquire 70% Ownership Interest in IOI Loders Croklaan

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) ("Bunge” or “the Company”), a leading global agribusiness and food company, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a 70% ownership interest in IOI Loders Croklaan (“Loders”) from IOI Corporation Berhad (“IOI”) (KLSE:IOICORP) for $946 million, comprising €297 million and $595 million in cash. The transaction expands Bunge’s value-added capabilities, reach and scale across core geographies to establish Bunge as a global leader in B2B oil solutions. Following the completion of the transaction, Bunge’s enhanced product offering will further support the growth of its customers around the world.

Loders is an established leader in the growing $33 billion semi-specialty and specialty B2B oils market. Its portfolio includes the full range of palm and tropical oil-derived products with strength in confectionery, bakery and infant nutrition applications. Loders serves global food industry customers in more than 100 countries around the world and reported fiscal year 2016 revenues of $1.6 billion.

Soren Schroder, Bunge’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “This is a compelling transaction for Bunge. It delivers on our stated objective to expand our value-added business by accelerating our growth in B2B semi-specialty and specialty oils. Together with Loders, we will have a comprehensive product offering derived from seed and tropical oils, with leading innovation, application capabilities and sustainability programs. This complete seed and tropical oil portfolio will position Bunge to be a full service partner and uniquely able to help our customers innovate and grow for the future. We are excited about the benefits that this combination will create for Bunge’s shareholders, as well as for the employees, customers and business partners of our companies. The key capabilities that the talented employees of Loders bring in customer intimacy, market knowledge and application development will be a competitive advantage for the combined business. We look forward to welcoming the Loders team to Bunge.”

“We are delighted to join a company that shares our commitment to innovation, sustainability and superior service,” said Julian Veitch, Chief Executive Officer of Loders. “Together, we will be a leader in innovation with global applications capabilities, making us the supplier of choice to our customers. I also expect Loders employees to benefit as they become part of a larger, global organization. We look forward to working with the Bunge team to maximize the opportunities that this transaction creates.”

Dato’ Lee Yeow Chor, Chief Executive Officer of IOI, stated, “From our discussions with Bunge about a potential partnership, we can see that Loders will benefit greatly from Bunge’s global asset footprint and expertise in seed oils sourcing and seed oil-based product offerings. IOI is excited about the opportunity to participate in the future growth of the combined Bunge and Loders business and to realize our shared ambition of forming a formidable global specialty edible oils player.”

Bunge Limited (www.bunge.com, NYSE: BG) is a leading global agribusiness and food company operating in over 40 countries with approximately 32,000 employees. Bunge buys, sells, stores and transports oilseeds and grains to serve customers worldwide; processes oilseeds to make protein meal for animal feed and edible oil products for commercial customers and consumers; produces sugar and ethanol from sugarcane; mills wheat, corn and rice to make ingredients used by food companies; and sells fertilizer in South America. Founded in 1818, the company is headquartered in White Plains, New York.