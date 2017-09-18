Bell Flavors and Fragrances: Food Grade Botanicals

Demand for food grade botanicals is rising as more consumers pursue natural products. In response, Bell Flavors & Fragrances has developed a line of food grade botanical extracts. With botanicals ranging from absinthe, curry, ginger and more, Bell has already had great success in applications such as bakery, beverage, confections, dairy, and savory.

Naturally functional ingredients and foods continue to drive product developments and new innovations through the food and beverage industry. Research has uncovered many health benefits of using botanicals, and opportunities exist that reach a variety of different demographics. Consumers are seeking more natural foods that offer the botanical health benefits rather than opting for a vitamin capsule.

Bell Flavors & Fragrances line of food grade botanical extracts for functional food and beverage manufacturers are specifically developed to address the needs of consumers who seek enhanced health benefits and functionality in the foods and beverages they consume.

