Breakfast Proteins

Optimum Nutrition Inc., Downers Grove, Ill., says it wants to help make protein-rich breakfasts fast and easy, and put fitness goals in reach. That’s why the company introduced two new Optimum Nutrition protein mixes in July: a Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie and a Whey & Oats variety.

Officials say the ON Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie combines whey protein with Greek yogurt proteins and chia for a smooth, creamy texture. ON Whey & Oats brings together whey protein, a complete protein with all the essential amino acids to help support muscle recovery, and fine-milled whole oats, a complex blend of carbohydrates that provide energy to support strength and endurance, in an easy-mixing shake.

Each serving of Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie provides 20g of premium protein and has zero added sugar. Greek Yogurt Protein Smoothie is available in three classic yogurt flavors: Strawberry, Blueberry and Vanilla.

Every Whey & Oats shake contains 27g of premium protein, plus as much fiber as a bowl of oatmeal (one cup, prepared). Whey & Oats also is available in three breakfast bakery-inspired flavors: Vanilla Almond Pastry, Blueberry Muffin and Chocolate Glazed Donut.

Originally appeared in the September, 2017 issue of Prepared Foods as form + function: New functional foods, drinks & supplements.