Folgers® Simply Gourmet™ Coffee is a new line that maintains the balance of 100% Arabica coffee and real, natural flavors.

Folgers Simply Gourmet coffee gives coffee lovers the opportunity to enjoy natural flavored coffee, and to recreate their favorite fall coffee recipes with no artificial flavors. One hundred percent premium Arabica beans are perfectly paired and balanced with natural flavors to create the following flavored coffees - Natural Vanilla, Natural Cinnamon, Natural Chocolate, Natural Caramel, Natural Chocolate Raspberry and Natural Mint.

To help showcase the flavors of the six, new Folgers Simply Gourmet flavored coffees, the brand enlisted esteemed Celebrity Chef and Food Network Personality, Alex Guarnaschelli, to serve as the Folgers Simply Gourmet Real Barista. Guarnaschelli will use each flavor to purposefully re-craft popular coffee drinks and inspire new recipes using flavors that taste delicious.

From Cinnamon Pumpkin Pie Spice Lattes and Caramel Horchatas to Chocolate Raspberry Coffee Parfaits and Vanilla Coffee Sweet Potato Puree, Guarnaschelli's Folgers Simply Gourmet coffee-inspired recipes could woo any coffee-obsessed heart or foodie's soul, available on Folgers.com.

Every Fall there is a flurry of flavored coffee activity, and Folgers wanted to provide a natural flavored coffee option to satisfy consumers' taste preferences without the use of artificial ingredients. Coffee drinkers have the opportunity to experience their favorite fall coffees in a more authentic, and balanced way with the new Folgers Simply Gourmet coffee.

Available in 10-ounce packages in select markets nationwide for an average SRP of $5.99, Folgers Simply Gourmet coffee can be enjoyed using various brewing methods including automatic drip, pour over and French press.