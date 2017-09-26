Rayzyn Wine Superfoods

Wine RayZyns from The Wine RayZyn Company are hand-harvested wine grapes. RayZyns are made with the skin and seeds intact to provide an unprecedented source of fiber, nutrients and antioxidants. The seeds are toasted and caramelized during the special drying process, giving each RayZyn an addictive crunch.

The power of RayZyn is in its seeds, containing the health benefits of wine without the alcohol. Harvested in California, RayZyns are packed with the same antioxidants that make wine good for you; in fact, they are especially good for the heart. These antioxidants are known as flavonoids, more specifically, epicaticans. RayZyns have 10 times more epicaticans than a glass of red wine, which is also more than traditional raisins, green tea, pomegranates and other “superfoods.”

Since regular raisins are genetically modified to be seedless, they have fewer antioxidants than RayZyns. The seed and skin of Rayzyns provide 20% of daily fiber, which is rare to find in gluten-free food. RayZyns are vegan, non-GMO, all natural, Kosher, have no artificial flavors, preservatives, and are naturally sweet with a healthy crunch.

Not only is this superfood a super snack, it’s also an amazing ingredient. RayZyns are a topping for yogurt, oatmeal, and salads.

The Wine RayZyn Company was founded by world-renowned cardiologist, Chris Cates, M.D. and his son, Napa vintner Andrew Cates.