ICL Food Specialties: Vegan Friendly Foods

No need to roll the dice between healthful, vegan protein sources and great taste. Food scientists from ICL Food Specialties have formulated alternative protein solutions that hit the jackpot when it comes to delivering optimal texture, taste and mouthfeel.

SupplySide West attendees can play their hand at on-trend alternative protein solutions at the ICL Food Specialties, Booth #E121, Sept. 27-28th at the Mandalay Bay Exposition Hall.

“When it comes to culinary trends, one of the biggest misconceptions is that consumers have to sacrifice taste for functionality,” says Nancy Stachiw, ICL Food Specialties’ director of applications development. “At SupplySide West, we’ll show that healthful, functional ingredients can work in tandem with consistency, texture and taste.”

ICL Food Specialties brings its test kitchen innovation to Las Vegas. The stars of the booth will be BEKABAKE® and the ROVITARIS “meatless meat” protein system for premium texture and flavor. Both will take center stage in vegan prototypes including:

• RS Bar – BEKABAKE CB 200 serves as a low-sugar binder (adaptable to chewy or crunchy bars) that maintains a soft texture over the shelf life of the product.

• V-Crumbles – ROVITARIS 1000 and 1001 give this meat-alternative prototype flavor, texture and that stability that mimics meat.

• Coco-V Cheese – With its smooth, creamy mouthfeel enabled by BEKAPLUS DV 180, you won’t believe this cheese is made with a coconut milk base.

“We look forward to meeting SupplySide West attendees and discussing their specific formulation challenges,” says Stachiw. “It’s amazing what happens when culinary arts and science are blended together. Our versatile portfolio of free-from options provide endless formulation possibilities”

To learn more about ICL Food Specialties please visit www.iclfood.com.

