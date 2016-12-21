Tate & Lyle Celebrates 40 Years of Sucralose

Tate & Lyle PLC (“Tate & Lyle”), a global provider of speciality food ingredients and solutions, celebrated the 40th anniversary of the discovery of sucralose in 1976. It has also been 16 years since Tate & Lyle’s sucralose production facility in McIntosh, Alabama, US, the world’s first commercial-scale sucralose production facility, began production in December 2000.



Joan Braca, President, Speciality Food Ingredients, Tate & Lyle said:

“SPLENDA® Sucralose has reshaped the sweetener landscape and has, through our customers’ products, helped create a wider range than ever before of great-tasting low-calorie foods and beverages for consumers. The success of SPLENDA® Sucralose is testimony to Tate & Lyle’s commitment to innovation, quality and customer service over many years”.



Braca added: “Since its discovery 40 years ago, the amount of SPLENDA® Sucralose produced by Tate & Lyle has been enough to replace over 19 million tonnes of sugar in the human diet. That is the equivalent of removing 77 trillion calories from consumers’ diets globally.”



SPLENDA® Sucralose, the ingredient brand name for Tate & Lyle’s sucralose, is a no-calorie, high quality sweetener which is approximately 600 times sweeter than sugar. Through its unique combination of a great sugar-like taste and process and shelf stability, SPLENDA® Sucralose has created new opportunities for food manufacturers by increasing the variety, and improving the taste, of many healthy lifestyle foods. Due to its versatility, SPLENDA® Sucralose has been particularly successful in products such as ice cream, sports drinks, beverages, confectionery and pharmaceutical products. The tabletop product, SPLENDA® No Calorie Sweetener*, also allowed consumers, for the first time, to cook and bake with sucralose in the home, changing the world of sugar replacement with a real great tasting alternative to sugar.



James Blunt, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Sucralose, Tate & Lyle said:



“SPLENDA® Sucralose from Tate & Lyle delivers a host of benefits to food and beverage manufacturers unrivalled by any other ingredient or supplier. These include guaranteed product quality and traceability, available to customers direct anywhere in the world. Through our unique combination of decades of formulation expertise with sucralose, our wide portfolio of products and our global network of applications labs, we are able to provide our customers with a range of sweetening solutions that meet consumers’ increasing desire for great tasting, healthy and affordable foods, and help them to be first, and best, to market.”



George Parten, Plant Manager, McIntosh, Tate & Lyle, added:



“We have 16 years of experience making SPLENDA® Sucralose at our McIntosh facility and our unique proprietary process is the most modern, advanced sucralose process in the world. Our leading-edge technology provides reliable manufacturing operations, comprehensive quality assurance through every step of the process, and the highest level of environmental stewardship.”



Watch the video “We are Sucralose” by clicking here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y4yvwllfIPU