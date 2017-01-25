New Junkless Varieties

Simply Eight LLC, maker of family-friendly JUNKLESS® Chewy Granola Bars and Crispy Crunchy cookies, announced the introduction of two new flavors to its minimally processed product line: Cinnamon Roll and 100% REAL Strawberries Chewy Granola Bars.



“More and more consumers are in search of clean foods made with simple, real ingredients,” says Simply Eight Founder Ernie Pang. “By crafting new back-to-basics snacks without any artificial junk, we’re proud to be ‘retrovating’ classic favorites for busy families.”



The two new flavors of JUNKLESS® Chewy Granola Bars join the company’s product line of Chocolate Chip and Peanut Chocolate Chip Chewy Granola Bars and Crispy Crunchy Cookies.



All of Simply Eight’s products are clean ingredient foods that are non-GMO Project Verified and free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, hydrogenated oils and high fructose corn syrup. JUNKLESS® bars and cookies are made with no more than eight familiar kitchen pantry ingredients.