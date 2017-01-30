Top Global Consumer Trends for 2017: Authenticity and Wellness

According to the report, ‘Top 10 Global Consumer Trends for 2017’, authenticity is a standout consumer value in 2017, heralded by everyone from change-makers and celebrities to supermarkets and chefs. In the conscious debate about what actually counts as authentic, companies make efforts to ensure authenticity is part of this reach for the real. Examples vary from Airbnb’s Guidebooks feature, which lets owners share local information, to food apps helping consumers know more about what they’re buying, and tour operators who promote their unplugged vacations to help consumers get away from “synthetic” digital life.



“Consumers are now more demanding of products, services and brands than ever before and are using digital tools to articulate and fulfill their needs. They want authenticity in what they buy and expect elements of personalization in mass produced as well as upscale items”, states author, Euromonitor International’s Consumer Trends Editor, Daphne Kasriel-Alexander.



Healthy living is becoming a status symbol, as more consumers opt to flaunt their passion for wellness through paying for boutique fitness sessions, “athleisure” clothing, food with health-giving properties and upscale health and wellness holidays. “The consumer interest in staying well sees them combining wellbeing activities with cathartic physical activity. This is reflected in a thriving menu of more esoteric, boutique fitness workout choices in urban hubs and spas,” continues Kasriel-Alexander. “Furthermore consumers are aware that eating habits directly influence quality of life. This is fueling unprecedented demand for healthier eating options with fitness-promoting attributes sought in supplements, beauty products and even pet food by consumers willing to pay for them.”



