Bonafide Provisions™ expanded its rapidly-growing healing bone broth portfolio with the debut of its new ready-to-drink USDA Organic Drinkable Veggies™ line. Bonafide Provisions’ Drinkable Veggies blend the nutrition of whole organic, fresh vegetables with nutrient-dense bone broth for a and convenient way to help people get the daily recommended serving of vegetables.



Crafted to continue Bonafide Provisions’ mission of making restorative, drinkable nourishment for the journey of life, Drinkable Veggies are a fresh, nutritious take on traditional vegetable juices, which are often loaded with MSG and made from concentrate.

Created by Sharon Brown, a nutritionist and certified GAPS practitioner, together with her husband Reb Brown, a professionally trained chef, and her niece Alexandra Rains, a nutritional therapist and CrossFit coach, the line consists of five unique blends – Revitalize, Thrive, Revive, Renew, and Glow. Drinkable Veggies are an unparalleled option in the functional beverage category as they deliver the nutrition of whole vegetables, while ensuring real food, nutrition and flavor remain the focus.



“Our mission is to create real, genuine, nutrient-dense foods for all, and we knew there was an opportunity in the market to provide an alternative to high-sugar, empty-calorie juices by blending whole organic, fresh vegetables with nutrient-dense bone broth,” said Sharon Brown, founder of Bonafide Provisions. “The powerhouse combination of collagen and protein from bone broth, plus whole organic vegetables helps keep you full and satisfied without worrying about a sugar crash. At a time when people are busier than ever and not getting the daily vegetable nutrition they need, our Drinkable Veggies are a grab-and-go option for anyone to easily get their dose of veggies – whether you’re a busy mom looking for something quick and healthy, an athlete who needs a nutrient-dense snack between training sessions, or a working professional who’s after a fresh pick-me-up.”



Each Drinkable Veggies variety is less than 100 calories and well-balanced in macronutrients including fat, carbohydrates, and protein, making for a fantastic alternative to high-sugar juice. They are also created using High Pressure Processing to ensure nutritional and functional properties of the product remain intact. Additional details include:

Revitalize – brimming with antioxidants, as well as Vitamins A, C, and K, the Revitalize blend offers a bright flavor profile with organic spinach, organic spring pea, organic lemon, organic mint, organic asparagus, celtic sea salt and organic chicken bone broth. Lemon and mint also serve as digestive aids, for a morning start, or pick-me-up throughout the day.

Thrive – this luxurious blend combines organic butternut squash, organic yellow onion, organic fennel, organic turmeric, celtic sea salt and organic chicken bone broth. A great source of fiber, Thrive makes for a wonderful addition to lunch.

Revive – contains a combination of organic carrots, organic fennel, organic turmeric, celtic sea salt and organic bone broth. The carrots provide a source of Vitamin A, while the fennel aids in digestion and the turmeric serves as an anti-inflammatory. This flavor also makes for a fantastic accompaniment to a meal or to satiate while on-the-go.

Renew – offering a familiar, soothing flavor, Renew combines organic red bell pepper, organic tomato, organic burdock root, celtic sea salt and organic chicken bone broth. It is loaded with Vitamin C from the bell pepper and tomato, while the burdock root helps with detoxifying and digestion.

Glow – made with organic tomato, organic red beets, organic cucumber, organic red onion, organic basil, celtic sea salt and organic chicken bone broth, this blend supports glowing skin, and is brimming with Vitamin C and antioxidants, as well as detoxifying and anti-inflammatory properties.