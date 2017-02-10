The new Yoplait Greek 100 Protein, now with 14-15 grams of protein and 100 calories, has replaced Yoplait Greek 100 in the yogurt aisle.



Greek yogurt fans can expect a thicker yogurt available in 20 flavors including Strawberry, Black Cherry and Peach. Yoplait Greek 100 Protein contains no high fructose corn syrup, is made without colors or flavors from artificial sources, contains live and active cultures, and like all Yoplait yogurt, is made with milk from cows not treated with artificial growth hormones.