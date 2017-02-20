BakerySnacks & Appetizers

Caulipower Ready-to-Cook Cauliflower-Based Foods

CAULIPOWER pizzas are made with real cauliflower, are nutrient-rich and gluten-free

Caulipower_900.jpg
February 20, 2017
KEYWORDS cauliflower-based foods / caulipower / gluten-free / gluten-free frozen pizzas / new food products
Reprints
No Comments
CAULIPOWER launched its first nationally available line of ready-to-cook, cauliflower-based foods with cauliflower-crust pizzas. The new line is now available at select Whole Foods, Amazon.com and Bristol Farms.

CAULIPOWER pizzas are made with real cauliflower, are nutrient-rich and gluten-free. While they taste like conventional recipes, they have less sodium, calories and sugar, and are higher in vitamins than most conventional and gluten-free frozen pizzas. In a recent survey, three out of five consumers admitted that while they love eating pizza, they worry about the calories in the comfort food favorite.

Creating a vegetable-forward meal in under 15 minutes, CAULIPOWER pizzas are available in four varieties: Three-Cheese, Veggie, Margherita and plain crust.

CAULIPOWER is the brainchild of Gail Becker, former President of Edelman, who made the jump from a globally recognized corporate career to the world of entrepreneurship. After both her sons were diagnosed with Celiac disease, she was frustrated by the poor nutritional value of today's gluten-free options.

CAULIPOWER supports OneSun, a fund creating edible gardens at underserved schools across the country to educate kids on where their food comes from, combat obesity and inspire a new generation to love and harvest vegetables.

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to Prepared Foods.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

You must login or register in order to post a comment.