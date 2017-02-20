Caulipower Ready-to-Cook Cauliflower-Based Foods

CAULIPOWER launched its first nationally available line of ready-to-cook, cauliflower-based foods with cauliflower-crust pizzas. The new line is now available at select Whole Foods, Amazon.com and Bristol Farms.



CAULIPOWER pizzas are made with real cauliflower, are nutrient-rich and gluten-free. While they taste like conventional recipes, they have less sodium, calories and sugar, and are higher in vitamins than most conventional and gluten-free frozen pizzas. In a recent survey, three out of five consumers admitted that while they love eating pizza, they worry about the calories in the comfort food favorite.



Creating a vegetable-forward meal in under 15 minutes, CAULIPOWER pizzas are available in four varieties: Three-Cheese, Veggie, Margherita and plain crust.



CAULIPOWER is the brainchild of Gail Becker, former President of Edelman, who made the jump from a globally recognized corporate career to the world of entrepreneurship. After both her sons were diagnosed with Celiac disease, she was frustrated by the poor nutritional value of today's gluten-free options.



CAULIPOWER supports OneSun, a fund creating edible gardens at underserved schools across the country to educate kids on where their food comes from, combat obesity and inspire a new generation to love and harvest vegetables.