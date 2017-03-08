siggi's, maker of Icelandic-style yogurt with simple ingredients, announced its latest product innovation, Triple Cream yogurt. Debuting exclusively at select retailers nationwide now and more widely in July, the new, rich and creamy snack will be available in three flavors: raspberry, vanilla and lemon.



Ideal for consumers looking for a more indulgent snacking experience, siggi's Triple Cream yogurt offers the high-quality, simple ingredients the brand is known for with not a lot of sugar, perfectly marrying great taste and nutrition into a 4-ounce cup. The new product line contains 9% milk fat, giving fans a spoonful of wholesome yogurt. Made with whole milk and pasteurized cream, the yogurt features a simple and all-natural ingredient list, 9 grams of protein and 8 grams of sugar per serving.