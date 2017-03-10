Editor's Note: Watch the video above to learn more about The New Primal Date & Rosemary Chicken Jerky.

The New Primal, makers of responsibly sourced meat snacks, introduced Autoimmune Protocol (AIP) Friendly Date & Rosemary Chicken Jerky at the Natural Products Expo.

Like all of The New Primal’s products, the newest release is paleo, gluten-free, top-8 allergen friendly, and free of soy, added sugars, hormones and antibiotics.



The New Primal is making waves in the snack industry by creating innovative products that bring new consumers to the jerky market, specifically the 50 million Americans with an autoimmune disease that requires a strict AIP diet. Since other jerky products contain pepper and various seasonings that are not AIP friendly, The New Primal was inspired to create this product in order to enable individuals following this protocol to enjoy this snack. The new Date and Rosemary Chicken Jerky is sweetened with dates instead of honey, which results in lower sugar, sodium and calories but higher potassium, iron, calcium, magnesium and phosphorus. The New Primal sources free-range chicken that is raised with certified non-GMO feed, hormone and antibiotic free, and GAP 3 rated.



“Product innovation is at the core of our mission, and we are excited to offer a product for those who are traditionally excluded from the jerky market, such as the AIP community,” says The New Primal founder Jason Burke. “Finding clean, delicious protein options that follow the AIP diet guidelines is difficult in today’s meat snack market, and we are excited to deliver a product that this community can feel safe about eating.”



The Date and Rosemary Chicken Jerky is available online at thenewprimal.com, Amazon, Thrive Market and retail stores nationwide retailing for $7.59.