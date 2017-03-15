Smart Flour Foods Introduces Snack Bites

Smart Flour Foods, a provider of premium, ancient-grain based frozen pizzas, introduced Snack Bites at Natural Products Expo West. The lineup of better-for-you pizza bites provides a wholesome, innovative and cleaner take on a popular snacking favorite. Made with the company’s proprietary flour blend of the ancient grains sorghum, amaranth and teff, this tasty lineup also features the superfood addition of chia.



Available in the traditional and time-tested pizza flavors Three Cheese, Uncured Pepperoni and Pepperoni & Sausage Combo, Smart Flour Foods’ Snack Bites are filled with a real, hormone-free cheddar and mozzarella cheese blend, along with uncured, vegetarian-fed, and antibiotic, nitrate and nitrite-free pepperoni in the meat versions.

The new snack is certified gluten free, free of artificial colors and flavors, made with several organic ingredients, and free of many allergens, including wheat, nuts, tree nuts and eggs.