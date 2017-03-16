D’s Naturals Secures Investment

D’s Naturals, creator of the innovative, low sugar plant-based No Cow protein bars and the low sugar protein-infused nut butters, Fluffbutter, announced it has received a significant investment from 2x Consumer Products Growth Partners (2x Partners), a leading private equity investor in the emerging consumer products space, and 301 INC, the new business development and venturing unit of General Mills. The collaboration with 2x Partners and General Mills will help to provide the resources the company needs for its next stage of growth. Terms of the investment, which was led by 2x Partners, were not disclosed.

D’s Naturals was founded in 2015 by the then 18-year-old serial entrepreneur and fitness enthusiast Daniel Katz (“D”) after realizing he had a dairy sensitivity, a problem plaguing a significant portion of the population. After failing to find a plant-based protein bar that was low in sugar on the market, D began developing the No Cow bar. D’s passion and drive to succeed resulted in countless nights spent in the office, with D opting for an air mattress on the office floor instead of at home. In less than two years, D has grown the company to nearly $10 million in revenue and gained national distribution in over 10,000 retail locations.

“My mission is to create low sugar, plant-based products that fuel an active lifestyle and offer more options to people living with dietary restrictions or choosing to eat more plant-based foods,” said Katz. “I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish in the last two years, but I’m even more excited for what’s to come. I look forward to working with 2x Partners and the 301 INC team at General Mills as we create a No Cow revolution.”

The flagship No Cow bar delivers at least 20 grams of plant-based protein per bar with only 1 gram of sugar. In addition, the bars are dairy free, soy free, gluten free, vegan and non-GMO, and come in a variety of flavors such as Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip, Raspberry Truffle, Blueberry Cobbler and Lemon Meringue Pie. Similarly, Fluffbutter is made with simple ingredients like brown rice and pea proteins, infused into an almond or peanut butter spread. Fluffbutter contains 1 gram or less of sugar per serving is free of dairy, soy, gluten and GMOs and comes in flavors ranging from Vanilla Maple Frosting to Creamy Chocolate S’mores.