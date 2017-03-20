Product of the DaySnacks & Appetizers

Organic Sprouted Lentil & Ancient Grains Snack Crackers

Blue Star Farms bakes up better-for-you USDA organic cracker

BlueStarFarms_900
PARTNERS®, A Tasteful Choice Company, developed a new variety of wholesome crackers that appeal to organic snackers: Blue Star Farms Organic Sprouted Lentil & Ancient Grains Snack Crackers. The newest flavor to join the existing line of USDA Organic Blue Star Farms crackers, the crispy new variety is oven-baked and crafted with a hearty blend of ingredients including sprouted lentil, sprouted millet, sorghum and chia seeds. 

“Our new Blue Star Farms Organic Sprouted Lentil & Ancient Grains Snack Crackers give people with a passion for organic snacks a truly better-for-you option that doesn’t taste bland like traditional crackers,” said Cara Figgins, owner and vice president of sales at PARTNERS. “Boasting well-balanced, subtle but satisfying flavors that let the ingredients shine, our newest organic cracker is a versatile option that pairs perfectly with a spectrum of cheeses, soups, exotic dips and spreads, or can be enjoyed solo. We’re excited to have retailers and buyers explore a truly unique organic cracker that stays true to our commitment to hand-make our snacks with real, honest ingredients.”

Combining on-trend ingredients like chia seeds and lentils, Blue Star Farms Organic Sprouted Lentil & Ancient Grains Snack Crackers are crafted with authentic non-GMO and Kof-K Kosher ingredients that are slow-baked to a crispy texture at the brand’s family-owned bakery of 25 years. Joining the Blue Star Farms family of organic crackers including Whole Wheat and Multigrain & Flax, the new flavor is free of high fructose corn syrup, preservatives, and hydrogenated oils. 

