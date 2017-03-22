New Blue Bunny Flavor Lineup

Blue Bunny developed a new lineup of products, including personal-sized ice cream Bunny Snacks novelties and several new scoop-able ice cream flavors like PB 'N ConesTM, Rockin' Rocky RoadTM, Monster Cookie Mash, Toffee Brownie TwistTM and more.



Bunny SnacksTM is a novelty that offers consumers a bite-sized portion. The unique new format combines Blue Bunny ice cream with sweet surprises to create four flavors: Salted Caramel Pretzel, Chocolate Vanilla Twist, Chocolate Chip Cookie and Cookies 'N Cream.



Bunny Snacks will be sold in an innovative, transparent and re-sealable freezer bag, making it easy to store and spot when the supply is running low. Because each snack is individually wrapped, these treats are for sharing or grabbing on-the-go.



PB 'N Cones features swirls of creamy peanut butter and crunchy, chocolate-dipped cone pieces throughout rich vanilla ice cream, giving this classic favorite a unique twist and added texture.



Additional scoop-able ice cream new flavors include Rockin' Rocky Road, Monster Cookie Mash, Toffee Brownie Twist and Mint Cookie CrunchTM, which adds fudge swirls and mint chocolate cookie chunks to traditional mint ice cream. Lastly, Blue Bunny delivered on popular demand, making the seasonal favorite flavor of Cherrific Cheesecake available year-round.



For consumers who want a treat that's on the lighter side, Blue Bunny offers flavor additions to its no-sugar-added Sweet Freedom® collection.



This year, Blue Bunny is expanding its Sweet Freedom offerings with two flavors that are sure to hit the spot, the all-time favorite Bunny Tracks flavor as well as Peanut Butter Party. Additional new Sweet Freedom flavors for 2017 include fan-favorites Salted Caramel Craze and Banana Split.