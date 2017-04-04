Sargento Foods Expands Consumer Products Division

Sargento Foods Inc. announces Jane Bullinger has accepted the role of vice president of sales and Jeremy Schellin has joined as senior manager of new platform development in the consumer products division.



Jane will help oversee sales operations in the consumer products division. She will report to Mark Gumm, senior vice president of sales.



“Jane is an innovative and dedicated leader with a proven history of results,” said Louie Gentine, CEO of Sargento Foods. “We look forward to welcoming her to our Sargento family.”



Prior to joining Sargento Foods, Jane most recently served as the regional sales director at Nestlé Waters North America. During her time at Nestlé Waters, Jane produced impressive sales growth across supermarket retailer and wholesaler customers.



Jane earned her MBA in marketing from Loyola University in Chicago, and her Bachelor’s degree in marketing from Indiana University in Bloomington.



Within his role as Senior Manager, Jeremy will lead the identification and development of new product initiatives. Jeremy will report to Rod Hogan, vice president of new platform development.



“Jeremy joins us with experience working with respected brands,” Louie said. “I know Jeremy will be a great asset to the consumer products division, and I look forward to welcoming him to the Sargento family.”



Previously, Jeremy held several marketing and innovation positions for General Mills. In Jeremy’s most recent role as marketing manager, he oversaw the innovation portfolio and commercialization for the Betty Crocker brand.



Jeremy holds a Bachelor’s degree in marketing from University of Wisconsin in Madison, and a MBA in marketing management and finance from The University of Chicago.