Dean Foods, KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese Partner

Dean Foods Company and KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese announced they are joining forces in a strategic collaboration, spotlighting Dean's DairyPure® brand milk and KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese (KMC). The partnership brings together the shared benefits the two brands offer: quality kitchen staples consumers can feel good about serving.

Dean Foods launched DairyPure in 2015, making it America's largest fresh white milk brand. Backed by its exclusive 5-Point Purity Promise, DairyPure offers consumers across the country a fresh milk cold-shipped from their local dairy, with no artificial growth hormones and always tested for antibiotics. Also in 2015, KRAFT removed artificial flavors, preservatives and dyes from its famous Macaroni & Cheese recipe, while still delivering the same taste parents and kids love.

Together, in 2017, Dean and KRAFT Mac & Cheese will launch a Pure Love co-branded ad campaign, including in-store POS, special product labels and tags, IRCs and digital marketing and social media content support. Given the significant scale of both brands, coupled with their natural synergy, the partnership will provide a strategic growth opportunity for both. Retailers and their customers can expect to see the Pure Love of DairyPure and KRAFT Macaroni & Cheese in stores between April 17 and May 31, 2017.