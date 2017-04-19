Tyson Foods Names New Leadership

Tyson Foods announced that Dr. Scott Stillwell has been promoted to senior vice president, Food Safety and Quality Assurance (FSQA).



In this role, Dr. Stillwell will provide strategic leadership, direction and guidance for Tyson Foods’ global FSQA discipline, and oversee the company’s commitment to safety and quality for all Tyson Foods products.



“We believe Scott’s extensive experience in food safety and quality assurance, along with his many years with the company, will make him a great leader in this critical role,” said Noel White, chief operations officer for Tyson Foods.



Scott joined Tyson Foods in 1988 as a quality control microbiologist. He most recently served as vice president, food safety and quality assurance for Tyson Foods, supporting the company’s poultry division. He replaces Dr. Rick Roop, who was senior vice president of food safety and quality assurance for Tyson Foods. Dr. Roop plans to retire after 31 years with the company.