Crisp Sensation Names New CEO

With a strong background in food industry strategic management, new Chief Executive Officer Lucas Hendrikse, formerly Senior Vice President Food Ingredients at DSM, will lead the next phase of Crisp Sensation’s development plans, driving global commercialization of the company’s innovative crispy coating technology.

Lucas Hendrikse has vast experience in the global food industry, having held various senior executive positions at Royal DSM, a global food and nutritional ingredients market leader, over a period of 27 years. With a proven track record of turning innovative concepts into successful partnerships with a broad spectrum of customers around the world, as well as building strong global teams, Lucas Hendrikse will lead the next phase of Crisp Sensation’s global commercialization.

This new appointment, together with the restructured management team announced in January, is a logical step in the further development of Crisp Sensation. Thus far, the crispy coating innovator has largely concentrated on building and optimizing its technology position, including securing a strong and broad patents base for its coating systems. With these in place, the company is now ready to satisfy the global demand for chilled and frozen foods with superior crispiness.