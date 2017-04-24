Biorigin Hires Global Key Accounts Food Manager

Mrs. Pereira has a degree in Food Engineering, with a Master’s in Product Development and a MBA in Project Management. With 13 years’ experience in the market, she has worked in various segments such as bakery and dairy products, beverages, child nutrition and functional foods.

At Biorigin Mrs. Pereira will work as the new human food manager for key accounts with global actuation.

According to Biorigin´s Global Food Business manager, Claudia Crepaldi “Karla joins Biorigin´s food marketing & sales team to work on organizing information and sales of global accounts, reinforcing Biorigin strategy of intimacy with customers. She will work together with USA, Europe and LATAM sales team”.

Biorigin’s portfolio of human food ingredients includes high quality, cost effective savoury ingredients, natural, clean label, NON GMO such as yeast extract, inactive dry yeast, autolyzed and mineralized yeasts and natural flavours that deliver taste enhancement, Umami impact, sodium reduction.