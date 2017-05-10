Product of the DayBreakfast, Cereals & Bars

Pamela's Products Bars

May 10, 2017
Merging consumer demand for natural sources of energy and healthy snacking options, Pamela’s Products introduced a line of gluten-free, grain-free and vegan snack bars infused with cold brew coffee and black or green tea. 

Not only do they come in rich, coffeehouse inspired flavors, but they also contain 70mg caffeine – similar to a cup of coffee – in a chewy, satisfying on-the-go snack.

All flavors are grain-free, vegan, non-GMO, kosher, USDA certified Organic and certified gluten-free by GFCO. 

The snack bars are available online and in stores for $1.99.

