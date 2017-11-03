Pamela’s Big Fig, The Nutty Cookie

This month, gluten-free company Pamela’s Products is expanding its line of gluten-free snack options with the Big Fig and The Nutty Cookie. Both gluten-free, kosher and non-GMO snacks combine flavors with satisfying texture the brand, giving fans even better on-the-go, travel and packed lunch options.

Inspired by the enthusiasm for Pamela’s Figgies & Jammies, the Big Fig is an individually wrapped large bar version of the cookie, available in three flavors: Mission Fig, Raspberry & Fig, and Blueberry & Fig — suggested retail price of $3.99 per four-pack or $0.99 per bar.

Adding to its lineup of ready-to-eat cookie offerings, the grain-free Nutty Cookie is available in three flavors – Ginger & Spice, Chocolate Chip and Macaroon – each with a suggested retail price of $3.89 per 4-ounce box.