Don Sebastiani & Sons Creates New Collective

Company’s brands will be combined to work as one unit

May 18, 2017
Don Sebastiani & Sons rolled out a unique and innovative effort consolidating its rapidly-growing food and drinks business. 

Proprietor Donny Sebastiani announced that the family’s AQUA organic flavored sparking water, mia’s kitchen pasta sauce, specialty oils, and vinegars, and U Gottabee Nutz premium almonds, pistachios, pecans, and cashews, are combining to work as one unit, headquartered in the heart of Sonoma Plaza. 

“Our family business challenges the status quo in all of our portfolios - wine, spirits, food, and non-alcohol drinks. We are passionate about growth, innovation and continuing the legacy of developing and building brands our family is known for.” remarked CEO and President, Donny Sebastiani.

