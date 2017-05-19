BFree Gluten-Free Sweet Potato Wraps

BFree Foods, an innovator in the wheat and gluten-free bread product category, has announced the launch of its new Sweet Potato Wraps. Like the rest of BFree’s products, the new wrap is free from gluten, wheat, dairy, eggs, nuts and soy, making it safe for people with food allergies and other dietary restrictions.



Beginning in March, BFree’s brand new offering will be available online at GlutenFreeMall.com, making them the perfect addition to school lunchboxes and spring entertaining. Featuring high-quality, non-GMO ingredients such as pea protein and brown rice flour, these savory wraps contain no added sugar and are a nutritious alternative to conventional bread products. They’re also packed with vitamin E, an antioxidant proven to reduce cholesterol and protect against cancer and other diseases.



In addition to being high fiber and low fat, BFree Sweet Potato Wraps are only 100 calories per wrap and completely vegan, meaning sweet potato lovers can enjoy their favorite flavor without the extra carbs or sugar that often go along with it. Plus, BFree’s wraps won’t disintegrate, crack or crumble when you roll and stuff them.