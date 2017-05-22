Hofmann Beer-Infused Sausage

Hofmann Sausage Company (Hofmann Brands) joined forces with Empire Brewing Company, a multi-award winning national and international brewer of specialty crafted beers distributed in New York, New Jersey and China, to create a Hofmann-Empire Amber Beer Bratwurst and a Cheddar Cheese Beer Bratwurst. The products will be initially sold in ten-pound boxes for foodservice as well as direct to the public from Hofmann Sausage Company's warehouse at 585 Stewart Drive, Syracuse, New York 13212.

"Beer has long been used as a marinade for sausage. Our hand-crafted manufacturing techniques for Hofmann hot dogs and sausages fits well with Empire's concept, making them the perfect partner for such a project," said William Hulley, Chief Operating Officer of Hofmann Brands.

Hofmann Sausage Company has called Syracuse, New York home since 1879. Hofmann Brands includes hot dogs, sausages, and the Handwich line of meat centric stuffed bread "grab 'n go" items. Hofmann is most famous for its Snappy Grillers (Coneys) and German Franks. Hofmann products are minimally processed, contain no artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, or by-products, and they are gluten-free.