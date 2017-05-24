Red’s Opens Manufacturing Facility

Red’s, a growing brand in the frozen Mexican food category, announced the grand opening of the company’s first manufacturing facility in North Sioux City, South Dakota. Over the next few weeks, all of Red’s products — natural and organic frozen burritos, burrito bowls, enchiladas and taquitos — will be produced exclusively at this state-of-the-art plant, giving Red’s best-in-class quality and increased speed to market for new innovation. The plant includes an R&D kitchen that chefs will use to develop new, exciting natural food ideas that will then move into production. The facility also gives Red’s the ability to expand capacity as the business grows.



Red’s chose a location in North Sioux City, in the American heartland, so the company has access to superior ingredient sourcing, a food manufacturing-savvy workforce, and a centralized US location ideally suited for shipping Red’s products to its customers nationwide. Red’s expects the new facility to create more than 40 new jobs in the area and has received a warm welcome from the community.