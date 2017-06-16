Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli
Skinnygirl, the solutions-based, lifestyle brand created by Skinnygirl founder, author, chef and reality TV star, Bethenny Frankel, launches Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli, a line of pre-packaged lunchmeat using all-natural ingredients in four bold varieties, such as Herb Encrusted Turkey Breast and Applewood Smoked Ham. At less than 80 calories per serving, the latest addition to the Skinnygirl family is perfect for enjoying a healthy, hassle-free and full-flavored lunch without the guilt.
Gluten-free with no preservatives, artificial ingredients or added nitrates and nitrites, Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli is endorsed by the American Heart Association for lower sodium and fat, making it easy to enjoy your favorite lunch while achieving a well-balanced, healthy lifestyle.
Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli comes in a 7-ounce, easy-open, peel-and-reseal tray in four flavors:
- Herb Encrusted Roast Turkey Breast is slow roasted and covered in a tantalizing blend of tomatoes, garlic, and rosemary adding a zesty twist to a classic.
- Clover Honey Smoked Turkey Breast blends the rich flavor of smoke with the light sweetness of clover honey.
- Applewood Smoked Uncured Ham blends bold, savory flavors with subtle hints of sweet fruit for a full-bodied flavor at less than 80 calories per serving.
- Cane Sugar Sweet Uncured Ham combines the sweetness of cane sugar with the savory taste of ham for a double dose of delish.
