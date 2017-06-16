Skinnygirl, the solutions-based, lifestyle brand created by Skinnygirl founder, author, chef and reality TV star, Bethenny Frankel, launches Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli, a line of pre-packaged lunchmeat using all-natural ingredients in four bold varieties, such as Herb Encrusted Turkey Breast and Applewood Smoked Ham. At less than 80 calories per serving, the latest addition to the Skinnygirl family is perfect for enjoying a healthy, hassle-free and full-flavored lunch without the guilt.

Gluten-free with no preservatives, artificial ingredients or added nitrates and nitrites, Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli is endorsed by the American Heart Association for lower sodium and fat, making it easy to enjoy your favorite lunch while achieving a well-balanced, healthy lifestyle.

Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli comes in a 7-ounce, easy-open, peel-and-reseal tray in four flavors: