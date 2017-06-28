House Of Tsang Thai Curry Sauces

The makers of House of Tsang® Asian sauces and oils announced the launch of its new line of Thai curry sauces – Red Thai Curry Sauce and Green Thai Curry Sauce.

The pair of curry sauces joins the House of Tsang® product portfolio, which includes a variety of stir-fry and dipping sauces and cooking oils, designed to make preparing Asian food at home easy.

“The House of Tsang® brand has been bringing simple, easy to use and tasty Asian sauces to consumers for more than 25 years,” said Deborah Stapleton, brand manager at Hormel Foods. “The red and green Thai curry sauces are a perfect extension of our flavorful Pan-Asian sauces and oils.”

Red and green Thai Curry sauces have gained popularity and been widely accepted in America, growing their presence on menus throughout the United States by more than 30% since 2005. The spicy and aromatic sauces are made with ginger, turmeric and garlic, and get their distinctive color and flavor from chili peppers.