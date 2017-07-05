Editor's Note: Watch the video above to learn more about Three Twins Ice Cream.

Three Twins Ice Cream, Petaluma, Calif., added two new frozen novelties. The lemon ice cream wafer sandwich contains 180 calories, 7 grams of fat, 16 grams of sugar and 3 grams of protein per 4-ounce bar.

The triple chocolate sundae cone contains 230 calories, 11 grams of fat, 22 grams of sugar and 4 grams of protein per 4-ounce cone.

The sandwiches are available in 6-packs and retail for $5.99. The cones are available in 3-packs and retail for $5.99 and as singles for $1.99.

Both products are available nationwide at supermarket chains such as Safeway, Albertsons, Tom Thumb and at independent natural retailers.