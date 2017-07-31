Retail Market Trends

Putting The Fun In Functional, Better-for-You Nutrition!

2017 Prepared Foods New Products Conference: Taryn Forrelli, Olly

July 31, 2017
KEYWORDS food innovations / food product development / food trends
Speaker:
Taryn Forrelli, ND
VP of Innovation & Resident Nutritionist
Olly

OLLY P.B.C. has emerged to make taking vitamins easy, tasty—and fun. With inspired packaging and graphics, this two-year old brand launched with a complete line of gummy multi-vitamins and benefit-specific wellness boosts. Today finds OLLY quickly growing and expanding into other formats, including melt in your mouth probiotic sticks and plant-based protein smoothies. Hear Taryn Forrelli, OLLY’S Vice President-Innovation, discuss winning with millennial consumers, functional nutrition and OLLY’S growth.

