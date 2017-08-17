Brooklyn Crafted Sodas

BCGA Concept Corp., manufacturer of Bruce Cost Ginger Ale and Brooklyn Organics, launched Brooklyn Crafted. Spicing up the beverage category, Brooklyn Crafted is a line of ginger ale and beers made with 100% fresh, unfiltered ginger pieces. The Brooklyn Crafted collection includes Extra Spicy Ginger Beer, Extra Spicy Sugar Free Ginger Beer and Sugar Free Ginger Ale.

Brooklyn Crafted Ginger Beers and Ale is in response to consumer demand for even more zesty ginger taste, with all three SKUs designed to be enjoyed on their own or incorporated into cocktails. With the launch of the three new flavors, BCGA Concept Corp. brings ginger lovers a spicy yet refreshing unfiltered ginger brew, crafted in Bushwick, Brooklyn.