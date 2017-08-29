Nuttzo Paleo-Approved Chocolate Power Fuel

NuttZo, the mom-made brand delivering the original multi-nut and seed butter, introduced Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel. Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel is available in Whole Foods nationwide. Like all NuttZo products, portions of proceeds are donated to Project Left Behind, NuttZo’s sister nonprofit benefitting orphaned and neglected children worldwide.

The new NuttZo Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel delivers a chocolatey take on NuttZo’s most popular flavor, Power Fuel, using Rainforest Alliance Fair-Trade certified and paleo-approved chocolate from Eating Evolved mixed with NuttZo’s original blend of 100% USDA organic and non-GMO cashews, almonds, Brazil nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, hazelnuts and pumpkin seeds.

Like all NuttZo butters, Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel offers an ideal source of protein (6 grams per serving), fiber, (3 grams per serving) omega-3s, and amino acids. While other nut butter brands use up to 21 grams of sugar per serving, NuttZo Paleo Chocolate Power Fuel has only 2 grams of sugar per serving, sourced from paleo-approved coconuts. Chocolate Power Fuel is free of palm oil, gluten, soy, dairy and GMOs, making it vegan, vegetarian and paleo-friendly. Always focused on the future, the NuttZo team will also offer Summer Fancy attendees an exclusive first-look at their next new refrigerated product, Bold BiteZ grass-fed, collagen-infused bars.