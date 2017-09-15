HTWO Beverage Co. relaunched its HTWO Hydrogen Water, a water enhanced with hydrogen gas. The product boasts health and performance benefits, including improved endurance, reduction of lactic acid and fatigue, and antioxidants, the company says.

HTWO Hydrogen Water is packaged in 500-ml pouches, which are available individually for a suggested retail price of $2.99 and in seven-pack FridgePacks with a suggested retail price of $28.

The product is available in select markets and online.