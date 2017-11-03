Sparkling Ice Flavor, Premium Water

Talking Rain® Beverage Company shared two announcements at the 2017 National Association of Convenience Stores Show (NACS). In addition to the debut of Sparkling Ice's upcoming new flavor, Ginger Lime, the company, in partnership with Tata Global Beverages, introduced Himalayan Natural Mineral Water which will be distributed in the US through Sparkling Ice's independent DSD network.

Ginger Lime is the newest addition to the Sparkling Ice brand portfolio, which is flavored with real ginger and is balanced with just the right amount of fizz. Sparkling Ice Ginger Lime will begin rolling out into retail locations nationwide in early 2018.

The company will also be introducing Himalayan Natural Mineral Water, in pilot markets in the US starting on January 1, 2018 as part of a strategic alliance with Tata Global Beverages.

Himalayan Natural Mineral Water is a premium source water, from a pure and pristine underground moving stream aquifer, which is about 400 feet below the surface of the Himalayan mountain range. Every drop travels through layers of rock, sand and silt over the course of 20 years. These layers act as natural filters during this 20-year journey and allow the water to accumulate essential minerals from which it acquires its unique composition and taste.