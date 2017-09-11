Comax: Just Juice

Comax Flavors offers new primary research on consumers’ behavior, usage and attitudes towards juice. This is the second study of the company’s primary market research program. The juice study was fielded in February 2017 with 500 US respondents, ages 18 to 70+. More than half of which were parents of children ages 1 to 17.

“Because health and wellness is a popular topic and juice has a natural healthy halo, Comax wanted to explore juice consumption habits and usage among the general population,” says Catherine Armstrong, Comax vice president of corporate communications.

Comax partnered with Amy Marks-McGee, Trendincite LLC, to manage the market research program; and Costello Creative Group, to translate the data into creative, fun and easy-to-read infographics. Comax also has category studies involving consumer attitudes and behaviors with flavored water, nutrition and performance products, yogurt, and non-dairy products. Those non-dairy items include alternative milks, non-dairy creamers, plant-based yogurts and frozen desserts.

Below are just a few of the juice study highlights. To request a copy of the complete “Just Juice” infographic, contact carmstrong@comaxflavors.com.

• “Flavor” is the number one driver of juice purchases among adults and parents of children aged 1-17 years old with half (51%) of respondents citing it as the most important attribute

• Just less than half (45%) of adults and parents of children aged 1-17 years old cite “All Natural” as the second most important attribute driving juice purchases

• “Orange juice” is the number one flavor consumed by both adults and children with 70% of adults and 71% of children consuming orange juice

• Among adults who drink orange juice, 58% prefer “Pulp” compared to 42% “No Pulp”

• Gen Z (63%) are the heaviest drinkers of “Tropical” juice while half of all children ages 3 to 17 drink “Tropical” juice

• Only 17% of adult respondents “dilute” their juice and Gen Z is the only generation that does not “dilute” their juice

• 45% of parent respondents “dilute” their children’s juice; more than half (61%) use “non-carbonated water. Just less than half (45%) use “carbonated water” and less than one-third (28%) use “flavored water”

• 44% of adult respondents noted they drink juice as an “alternative to a snack, dessert or meal replacement” while 54% of children drink juice as an “alternative to a snack or dessert”

Generations defined: Gen Z born 1996 and later; Gen Y born 1977 to 1995; Gen X born 1965 to 1976; Baby Boomers born 1946 to 1964; Silent Generation born 1925 to 1945

