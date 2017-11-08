Comax: Flavored Waters

Comax Flavors has released its third study involving direct, primary research—this time involving consumer behavior, usage and attitudes towards flavored water. The Flavored Water study was fielded in March 2017 with 500 US respondents aged 18-70+, half of which were parents of children ages 3-17.

“According to the Beverage Marketing Corporation (BMC) and International Bottled Water Association (IBWA), water is outpacing other beverage categories particularly soda and juice. Recognizing that consumers are substituting flavored water in lieu of soda and juice, Comax wanted to investigate flavored water consumption habits and usage among the general population,” notes Catherine Armstrong, Comax vice president of corporate communications.

Comax partnered with Amy Marks-McGee, Trendincite LLC, to manage the market research program; and Costello Creative Group, to translate the data into creative, fun and easy-to-read infographics. Additional Comax studies include those directed at nutrition and performance products, yogurt, alternative dairy products and sweet baked goods.

Below are just a few of the study highlights. To request a copy of the complete Flavored Water Makes Waves infographic, contact carmstrong@comaxflavors.com.

• “Flavor” is the number one driver of flavored water purchases among all generations with almost two-thirds (60%) of respondents citing it as the most important attribute

• “Berry” is the number one flavor consumed by both adults and children with more than half (56%) of adults and half (54%) of children consuming “berry” flavors

• 46% of all adult respondents drink “Tropical” flavored water; Gen Z are the heaviest consumers with almost three-quarters (74%) citing it

• More than half (53%) of all children consume “Lemonade” flavored water, making it the second most popular flavor after Berry

• About one-quarter (24%) of adults drink “Soda” flavors, which is most popular among Gen Z (37%), Gen Y (28%) and Gen X (27%), while one third of children drink “Soda” flavors

• More than half (56%) of adults “Add Flavor” to their water while three-quarters (75%) of parents “Add Flavor" to their children's water

• Among respondents who flavor their water, a quarter (26%) of parents use “Crystals” to flavor their children’s water vs. 15% of adults

• 20% of respondents among all adult generations consume “Coconut” water compared to 39% of children of all ages

• Children are heavier drinkers of “Plant-Based” waters such as “Maple,” “Cactus” and “Birch” (53%) compared to adults (9%)

• Nearly one-third (30%) of 15-17 year old children drink “Caffeinated” water

Generations defined: Gen Z born 1996 and later; Gen Y born 1977 to 1995; Gen X born 1965 to 1976; Baby Boomers born 1946 to 1964; Silent Generation born 1925 to 1945

