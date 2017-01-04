Free-Range Amish Eggs

GreenSpace Brands, Canada, launched its new Rolling Meadow brand eggs from locally pastured, free-range Amish farms.



"At GreenSpace Brands, we believe in delivering simple, high-quality foods to Canadians," says Matthew von Teichman, chief executive officer. "The launch of Rolling Meadow eggs was a natural next step for our brand. We believe pastured eggs from small family farms fits perfectly with our philosophy of providing Canadians with better versions of simple ingredient products."



To ensure the highest quality of eggs, the initial distribution is limited to select stores within the GTA, including Loblaws, Pusateris and many larger natural food stores, with a plan to grow distribution in line with demand and local availability.