Combining culinary expertise and indulgent cheese, the new Alouette Cheese Dips deliver a wholesome take on the classic dip flavors.



The Alouette Cheese Dips feature the brand's signature soft cheese, made from rBST-free, Grade A milk, along with crisp vegetables and savory herbs to create flavors that satisfy. With just 50 calories and 2.5 grams of fat per serving, the Cheese Dips are well-balanced options.



The premium Cheese Dips come in three flavors:

Onion Medley – A savory blend of Vidalia onions, leeks and chives combine with creamy cheese for a bold, flavorful upgrade on the iconic dip flavor

Cucumber Ranch – Crunchy cucumber pieces and premium soft cheese create a dip in this top-selling flavor, pairing with fresh vegetables or chips

Mediterranean Vegetable – A combination of fire-roasted eggplant, crunchy zucchini, sweet red peppers, savory herbs, and rich, creamy cheese make for a sophisticated dip