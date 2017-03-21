2017 New Products from Snyder's-Lance

New releases from Snyder's-Lance, Inc. include a variety of innovative offerings crafted to change the way the world snacks through better ingredients, quality and taste. The innovation includes new baking and cooking methods to meet the evolving needs of today's consumer.



"Fueled by our lifestyles and changing demographics, snacking is on the rise and now comprises half of all eating occasions, so it's exciting for Snyder's-Lance to introduce these delicious, high-quality products to a growing market," said Rod Troni, chief marketing and innovation officer. "Consumers want to snack better so we're giving them better snacks, whether they're looking for healthier options, a variety of flavors and textures, or their favorite indulgent snack made with the highest-quality ingredients."



Major highlights include the introduction of Snyder's of Hanover® Wholey Cheese!™; Lance® Power Break Sandwich Crackers, packed with protein; Lance® Gluten-Free Snack Crackers; Cape Cod® Infused Oil Kettle Cooked Potato Chips; and Snack Factory® Veggie Sticks. Snyder's-Lance also is introducing four multiple-brand Variety Packs: Gluten-Free, Non-GMO, Premium and Small Batch Kettle Chip.



Innovation highlights:

Snyder's of Hanover® Wholey Cheese!™: These unique light and crispy gluten-free crackers baked with real cheese that can only be described with an exclamation of "Wholey Cheese!" The crackers are available in three flavors: Smoked Gouda, Mild Cheddar and Swiss & Black Pepper.

Snyder's of Hanover® Pretzel Pieces: The new, on-trend flavor of Sweet Chili Garlic and a classic favorite Buttermilk Ranch – that's back by popular demand – expand the bold flavor variety on these generous-sized chunks of sourdough hard pretzels.

Snyder's of Hanover® Pretzel Sandwiches: Consumer-preferred flavors of Classic Hummus and Brick Oven Style Pizza are sandwiched between two crunchy, bite-sized pretzel snaps.

Lance® Power Break Sandwich Crackers: A sandwich cracker packed with double-digit protein (11-12 grams) and taste is offered in Chocolate Peanut Butter and Peanut Butter flavors and also is a good source of Vitamin B and whole grains.

Lance® Gluten-Free Snack Crackers: Responding to growing demand, Lance® now introduces Baked Original and Real Cheddar Cheese gluten-free snack crackers.

Lance® PB&J Toasty Cracker Sandwiches: The great new sandwich cracker for kids is made with Welch's grape juice to bring together two iconic brands to deliver on an American classic.

Cape Cod® Infused Oil Kettle Cooked Potato Chips: With a new cooking method, Cape Cod is the first to invigorate its legendary kettle chips with oils infused with fresh herbs, spices and vegetables – including Mediterranean and Fresh Jalapeno – to deliver an aromatic blend of flavor.

Cape Cod® Thins: A flat chip made with non-GMO verified ingredients, Thins offer taste and better ingredients to create a premium, lighter and crispier chip experience in Original, Smokey Barbecue and Sea Salt & Vinegar flavors.

Cape Cod® White Cheddar Puffs: This airy, crunchy and non-GMO snack baked with real cheese and no artificial colors or flavors provides a popped snack choice.

Snack Factory® Veggie Sticks: With real vegetables as the first ingredient, Veggie Sticks are baked and seasoned snacks available in Snap Pea and Peas & Carrots varieties.

Snack Factory® Dessert Thins: These light, crispy biscuits have all the deliciousness of consumers' favorite fresh baked treats, including Chocolate Chip, Brownie and Lemon Tart.

Snack Factory® Pretzel Crisps® Organic Original: The world's first flat-baked pretzel cracker now is available certified organic, and they are also Non-GMO Project Verified.

Emerald® Nuts 100 Calorie Fruit and Nut Blends: Emerald added dried fruit to its beloved nuts, making 100 Calorie Packs in two flavors - Walnuts & Almonds with Dried Cherries and Cashews & Almonds with Dried Cranberries.

Kettle Brand® Potato Chips: Inspired by foodie hotspots, Kettle introduces two new flavors: Moscow Mule and Korean Barbeque.