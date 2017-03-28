Nature's Own Life® is a new line of breads available in six varieties: Wheat+Protein, 7 Sprouted Grains, Double Fiber Wheat, 100% Whole Grain Sugar Free, 40 Calories Honey Wheat and 40 Calories Wheat.

Nature's Own Life® breads give shoppers solutions to address a variety of health and wellness needs. Trend research shows that consumers want more protein, grains and fiber and less sugar, sodium and calories in their food choices, and Life® breads deliver that.

New Nature's Own Life® Varieties:

Wheat+Protein: With more than half of Americans trying to consume more protein, Nature's Own Life® Wheat+Protein delivers 8 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber per slice. Simple Sandwich Solution: Sweet and Savory Turkey-Blueberry Sandwich

7 Sprouted Grains: Offering partially broken down starches that make micronutrients easier to absorb, Nature's Own Life® 7 Sprouted Grains also has 16 grams of whole grain per slice. The "lucky 7" sprouted grains in this loaf include: whole wheat flour, sorghum, rye, millet, oats, barley and brown rice. Simple Sandwich Solution: Ham, Cheddar & Spinach Melt

Double Fiber Wheat: One serving of Double Fiber Wheat bread is twice as nice, with twice the fiber (4 grams per slice) of 100-percent whole wheat bread. Best of all, you don't have to sacrifice the great taste of traditional wheat bread. Simple Sandwich Solution: Roasted Veggie with Dijon Drizzle

100% Whole Grain Sugar Free: Watching sugar intake for yourself or your children? Make it easier with 100% Whole Grain Sugar Free bread: sugar free, great taste and 11 wholesome grams of whole grain per slice. Simple Sandwich Solution: Prosciutto, Lettuce and Tomato Sandwich

40 Calories Honey Wheat: Nature's Own Life® 40 Calories Honey Wheat delivers the perfect touch of sweet honey goodness with only 40 calories per slice. It also has 35% less sodium and 3 times the fiber of other enriched breads. Simple Sandwich Solution: Avocado Spread with Cucumbers and Sweet Peppers

40 Calories Wheat: At only 40 calories per slice, Nature's Own Life® 40 Calories Wheat is as easy on waistlines as it is on the taste buds. This delicious and nutritious bread has 3 times the fiber and 20% less sodium compared to other enriched breads. Simple Sandwich Solution: Chopped Tuna Salad

Nature's Own Life® varieties have no artificial preservatives, colors or flavors, and no high fructose corn syrup.