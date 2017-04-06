Barnana® recently introduced Banana Brittle, a nutrient-packed, organic take on thin and crispy snacks. The brittle is a plant-based crisp, and is organic, made from upcycled bananas. Barnana's Organic Crunchy Banana Brittle is gluten-free, soy-free and non-GMO. With flavor profiles from sweet to spicy and creamy to nutty, the product represents a banana incarnation spread with healthful coconut oil while paired with a variety of flavor combinations. The Banana Brittle flavor line-up includes Gingersnap, Peanut Butter, Chocolate and Toasted Coconut. Barnana is uniquely eco-conscious, as a brand that upcycles bananas that would have never made it to market. The company is on a mission to end food waste on organic banana farms by turning the "imperfect" bananas into salable snacks. Barnana Banana Brittle ($4.99 3.5-ounce bag) is available starting in April at Whole Foods Market and other retailers nationwide.